Nushrratt Bharuccha on Pyaar Ka Punchnama: Lot of People Had Advised Me to Not Do It

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha stepped into showbiz in 2006 with the film Jai Santoshi Maa, but it was the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama that put her into the spotlight and made her a household name. And as the Luv Ranjan directorial turned 10, the actress opened up on her journey in the industry and expressed her gratitude for the film.

Expressing her gratitude, Nushrratt told a leading website, “When I look back to the time we were shooting for Pyaar Ka Punchnama - none of us had the faintest clue what wonders this film will do for us, or even how this film will eventually turn into a power-packed franchise. Playing the controlling and manipulative girlfriend like Neha, was so not me in real life, which made it even more difficult for me to understand her and essay her right."

She added, “A lot of people then advised me to not do this film and wait for another better opportunity because this film had no known faces, a first-time director, first time producer, the whole team was new. But PKP opened up a world of opportunities for me, and ‘Neha’ literally marked me on the map of the industry and created a unique identity for the audience to remember me by. I truly believe in destiny, and that the universe has a larger plan for each of us. This is why I can honestly say, The film chose me, I didn’t choose the film. It was meant to be this way.”

In the film, the actress portrayed the character of a mean, foxy girlfriend ‘Neha’, a notably negative role. However, the risk of portraying a negative role in her earlier days was worth taking, as it opened up several windows of opportunity for her. She went on to essay a diverse range of characters in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhalaang, and Ajeeb Daastaans.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming films Ram Setu opposite Akshay Kumar, Chhori, and Hurdang.

