Nushrratt Bharuccha Remembers Boys Passing Lewd Comments Watching Her in 'Akaash Vani'

Nushrratt Bharuccha rose to fame with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and Akaash Vani. Akaash Vani directed by Luv Ranjan featured Kartik Aaryan as the lead male. During a recent interaction with BollywoodLife, Nushrratt recounted a very unpleasant incident at a theatre in Delhi where she went to watch the film. Nushrratt along with her family members had gone to watch Akaash Vani. However, soon she heard a few men sitting behind them in the hall making vulgar comments. Nushrratt said she was on the verge of crying when she heard them say those things.

The actress also spoke about how people can dream of becoming an actor but making it big in Bollywood is like the third step of the whole exercise. Nushrratt admitted that she herself has had a slow and steady journey. Nushrratt opened up on how she dealt with self-doubt and would worry that people would not like her work.

Nushrratt, meanwhile, is grabbing headlines for her latest collaboration with singer, rapper, composer, Honey Singh for the song Siyaanji. This is her fourth song with Yo Yo Honey Singh. The shooting of the music video took place in Rajasthan in October 2020.

Nushrratt was last seen in the sports comedy-drama, Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Ajay Devgn and Ankur Garg. Chhalaang released on Amazon Prime on November 13. Currently, Nushrratt has been shooting for her next, Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal. The romantic film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt also features Vijay Varma. She has also committed to a horror film titled Chhorii. The film directed by Vishal Furia is a remake of the Marathi-language film Lapachhapi (2017). In addition to Nushrratt, the film features Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal in important roles.