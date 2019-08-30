Nusrat Bharucha Teams Up with Guru Randhawa to Star in Music Video Titled Ishq Tera

After completing the shoot for her film Dream Girl, Pyaar Ka Punchnama girl Nusrat Bharucha is teaming up with Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa. The singer and the actress are collaborating for the shoot of a music video, which will be titled Ishq Tera.

On the occasion of Guru Randhawa's birthday, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress took to Twitter to make the announcement. She posted, "Happyy Birthday Guruuuuuuuuu! Aaj hai Guru ka birthday, but we have a gift for ya'll! Here's the first look of my single #IshqTera with @GuruOfficial... Song coming out soooon for you guys! @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries @gaana."

Happyy Birthday Guruuuuuuuuu! Aaj hai Guru ka birthday, but we have a gift for ya'll! Here's the first look of my single #IshqTera with @GuruOfficial... Song coming out soooon for you guys!@itsBhushanKumar @TSeries @gaana pic.twitter.com/XbyXcaraIo — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) August 30, 2019

The Suit Suit singer also took to Twitter to announce it officially. Presenting the first look from the music video, the birthday boy tweeted:

The new single is being released by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar. Talking about the new single, he said, "Ishq Tera is one of those kinds of songs that grows on you every time you hear it. And I am happy to have collaborated with the extremely talented Guru Randhawa, the man behind this track. His pairing with Nushrat, another young powerhouse of talent, is the USP of the video."

Talking about the collaboration, Nushrat said, "I am super excited about Ishq Tera with my talented friend Guru. It is a lovely song that beautifully captures the emotions of falling in love. I've been hooked on to it since the time I heard it first and I can't wait for its release."

On the other hand, the High-Rated Gabru hitmaker commented, "Ishq Tera is a really unique song for me as an artiste. It celebrates love and simplicity. For me, it's been a great experience so far. It was nice to shoot with a dear friend, Nushrat, and I believe my fans are going to love this new side of me, which is slightly different from what they've seen earlier."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.