Nusrat Jahan Becomes Target of Trolls Again Over Latest Insta Post

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is quite enjoying her pregnancy days. Her fans remain eager to know every detail about her life and as soon as she shares any picture or video, it instantly becomes viral. On Friday, actress Tnusree Chakraborty posted a photo in which she can be seen having fun with her friends—Nusrat and actress Srabanti Chatterjee. From the selfie, it is evident that the girls were having a fun time. The Bengali beauties can be seen flaunting their loose locks as they pose for the camera.

Sharing the photograph, Tnusree dropped three heart emojis in the caption. While the post was appreciated by many of their fans and has garnered more than 16, 000 likes, a few trolled the three actresses. One person accused them of taking drugs while others said that the pic was taken after they got drunk.

This is not the first time that Nusrat has been the target of trolls. She received similar criticism on social media when she separated from her husband Nikhil Jain, and when she got pregnant later. Nusrat sure knows how to handle such trolls, by simply ignoring them.

Nusrat and Nikhil got hitched in 2019 and parted ways just six months ago. Last month, she released a statement on her marriage in which she said that since the wedding was solemnised in Turkey, the ceremony was “invalid”. Moreover, an inter-faith marriage requires a “validation under Special Marriage Act in India”, but no such thing happened after their return. So according to the law her relationship could not be given the name of “marriage”. The couple were staying as in a “live-in relationship”.

In June, she also officially announced her pregnancy, however, she hasn’t yet revealed who the father of the child is.

