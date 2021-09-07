Nusrat Jahan, Boyfriend Yash Post Pictures of Movie Date Night on Instagram

Actor and Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan, who became a mother last month, has posted pictures of a movie date with actor-boyfriend Yash Dasgupta on her Instagram account. The actor posted screen grabs from the movie screen and captioned it as, “Sunday binge”. Yash also posted the same screengrab.

It is a fairly well-known fact that the birth of her son has robbed new mom Nusrat of her sleep. She has shared, in the interviews, that her newborn, whom she has named Yishaan, is keeping her up all night. She keeps sharing photos of how she’s spending the sleepless nights on her Instagram account. This time, it’s the movie that her boyfriend Yash has also posted on his account and requested all his followers to watch it.

The pictures have once again set tongues wagging about Nusrat and Yash’s bond and the strength of their relationship. People are saying that Yash, who had been shielding her from all troubles before her pregnancy, is now helping her cope with the trials and tribulations of new motherhood.

Nusrat was admitted to the Neotia Hospital on August 26 and gave birth to a son two days later, on August 28, according to India TV. Yash was with her throughout. Reports say that the actor had issued a special request to the hospital to let her boyfriend remain by her side in the Operation Theater as she delivered her child. Her favourite English song was played as she finally delivered the newborn.

She was released from the hospital on August 30 at 1 pm. She and her son got into a car, Yash in tow, and drove off to her Ballygunge residence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here