Nusrat Jahan Breaks Silence on Her Marriage Controversy, Says 'I Was Wrongly Portrayed'

Actor-politicians Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta recently hinted that they might already be married. The couple welcomed their son, Yishaan, in August. While the duo was tight-lipped about their relationship in the past, they later confirmed that Yash was indeed the father of the baby. Nusrat and her estranged husband Nikhil Jain separated some months ago.

Earlier this year, Nusrat Jahan said in a statement that her marriage to Nikhil was not valid under Indian law. Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain had two wedding ceremonies in Turkey’s Bodrum in 2019. Following the separation, Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta would often grab headlines for their romance.

When asked about the controversy surrounding her marriage, Nusrat said, “They did not pay for my wedding, they did not pay for the hotel bills. I don’t have to say anything to them. I am honest. I was wrongly portrayed, and now I have clarified it.” While she didn’t take any names, Nusrat said that it is easy to blame others or show others in a bad light. She claimed that throughout the controversy, she did not pull anyone down.

Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta recently revealed that it was their “mutual decision" to keep the baby when she told him that she was pregnant. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Yash said that he wanted to have the baby but left the final decision to Nusrat. “I didn’t flinch when she told me. I just asked her if she wanted to go ahead with it. It’s not my body — it’s hers. She needed to decide. I told her I’d never leave her side irrespective of her decision. I wanted to have the baby but couldn’t have forced my decision on her. She even told me that if you want nothing to do with the baby, it’s okay, I’ll keep the baby," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

