Nusrat Jahan, Expecting Her First Child, Gets Pregnancy-themed Cake From Friends

Actress and Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan, who is expecting her first child, took to Instagram stories to share a pregnancy-themed cake she received from her friends. The actress had recently posted a picture of her baby bump, but had not made an official announcement of her pregnancy.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Nusrat shared the picture of the cake, which had “boy or girl," written on it. She captioned the story with smiling emojis.

A few days ago, Nusrat shared a photo of herself cradling her baby-bump. She captioned it, “Kindness changes everything…"

Nusrat recently made headlines due to her personal life. She had married businessman Nikhil Jain in June 2019. However, there were recently reports that the two had separated. When asked about whether she was getting a divorce, Nusrat had said that their marriage was not legal in India.

She gave a statement to ANI, which read, “Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, ceremony is invalid. It was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India which didn’t happen. As per court of Law, it’s not marriage but relationship or live-in relationship. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on ‘separation’, by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law."

Jain initially said he didn’t want to comment as the matter is in court. Later, the businessman revealed that he pressed Jahan several times to get their marriage registered in India, but she avoided these requests all the time.

