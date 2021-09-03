Nusrat Jahan Hints at The Father of Her Child, Trolls Ask His Name

Actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan recently gave birth to a baby boy last week and has named her son Yishaan. Her friend Yash Dasgupta was also present with the actress at the hospital. Her estranged husband Nikhil Jain, who is now separated from the actress, also wished Nusrat and the new born baby. In between all this there was news that the actress will be a single mom to her son but now Nusrat has broken her silence.

She shared a photo on Instagram for the first time after becoming a mother. The actress is wearing a black and white stripped top in the picture and her hair is open. Sharing this photo, the actress wrote in the caption ‘do not take criticism from the people from whom you will not take an advice’. She has used some hashtags in the caption as well which say new role, new mommy life and new look. She has given the picture courtesy to daddy.

Nusrat started getting trolled after posting this picture. One user commented asking whose daddy baby’s or yours? Another user wrote ‘mention the name of the daddy if you are so confident’.

Nusrat has been the talk of the town for a long time because of her personal life and pregnancy. She has been facing criticism over the father of her child since she made her pregnancy public. She has been staying away from her husband Nikhil Jain since a very long time. Her ex-husband Nikhil revealed that they were living separately since November 2020. Nusrat’s relationship with actor and BJP leader Yash Dasgupta has drawn all attention since she announced her separation from her husband.

Nusrat married businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey in June 2019. The pictures of this destination wedding went viral on social media but their relationship deteriorated in one year only. After this Nusrat gave a statement and called her own wedding illegal.

