Is Nusrat Jahan Married To Yash Dasgupta, Who She Named Father Of Her Child? Latest Pic Is Proof

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan shared a picture on the occasion of Vijayadashmi on Friday and it showed her wearing shakha pola, shell and coral bangles worn by married Bengali women. Nusrat was wishing her fans on the occasion with the post on social media. This has sparked speculations that she is married to Yash Dasgupta with whom she welcomed her baby in August.

Sharing the picture, Nusrat wrote, “Shubho Bojoya’r Priti Shubechcha O Abhinandan (Best wishes and congratulations for Shubh Vijaya).” She is seen in a white and red sari, complete with a red bindi on her forehead and red and white bangles on her wrists.

Read: Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta ‘Mutually’ Decided to Keep Baby: We Didn’t Care What World Would Think

Earlier, Nusrat and Yash’s festive photoshoot had gone viral on the internet in which the Trinamool MP is seen sitting on actor Yash’s lap. The couple is seen creating several romantic moments for the shoot.

Meanwhile, some time back, a viral picture of a birth certificate surfaced which named Debashish Dasgupta as the father of Nusrat’s baby boy. Not many know that actor Yash Dasgupta’s other name is Debashish.

Read: Nusrat Jahan Sits on Yash Dasgupta’s Lap in Festive Shoot for Tabloid, After Hinting They’re Already Married

Nusrat had to face several questions regarding the baby boy whom she has named Yishaan J Dasgupta. The Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had a public separation from former husband Nikhil Jain after the marriage was declared void. The actress had said that she does not need to get divorced officially since her marriage with Jain was never valid under Indian law and it was also not registered.

Following her separation, the 31-year-old actress and politician started dating actor and West Bengal Assembly poll candidate Yash.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.