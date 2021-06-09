Nusrat Jahan Says Marriage with Nikhil Jain is Akin to 'Live-in Relationship'

Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan has finally released a statement on the speculation of her separation from husband Nikhil Jain. On Wednesday, she revealed that she does not need a divorce from him as the marriage is invalid in India.

On June 5, controversial Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen advised Nusrat to divorce her husband if the relationship between them was not cordial. She stated that it was useless to hang in an unstable relationship.

The couple got married in 2019 in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum after Nusrat made her political debut by winning the Lok Sabha Elections. According to Turkish law, this wedding does not hold any validity in India. Moreover, being an interfaith marriage, it did not get validation under the Special Marriage Act, mentioned Nusrat.

“Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on “separation”, by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law," a portion of her media statement read.

The politician further requested her fans and media to not question her actions based on her separation.

Earlier, there were reports of Nusrat’s pregnancy but her estranged husband had clarified that they have not been living together since the last one year and thus he did not know about it. Of late, there were speculations that Nusrat’s affair with actor Yash Dasgupta led to a rift with her husband.

She later left the businessman’s flat and returned to her home in Kolkata’s Ballygunge. She also went with Yash to Jaipur and Ajmer Sharif some time ago and their pictures went viral. Amid this, her pregnancy raised curiosity among people.

Nusrat divided her statement into seven points in which she accused Nikhil of mishandling her bank accounts without her knowledge. She also alleged him for holding back her belongings, like family jewellery and other assets. She said she will soon file a police complaint in the case.

