Nusrat Jahan Sets Temperatures Soaring With Her Casual Chic Vibe

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan has become a sensation, and the Bengal beauty loves to stay in the limelight. When it comes to oozing oomph on social media, Nusrat certainly knows how to get it right every time.

The actress keeps treating her fans to some adorable pictures and videos. Recently, the diva posted a bunch of pictures that made fans go gaga over her. She was seen in a white oversized shirt that had drop sleeves from one shoulder, revealing her tattoo that read “Victory.” She was seen having a slice of cake and while posting these pictures, she wrote, “Weekend calls for Dessert. Kuch meetha hojaye?”

Before this, Nusrat looked terrific in an animal-printed, knotted bikini with zig-zag patterns in light orange and indigo hues. The actress struck some lovely poses while rocking the superb fringe haircut, winning hearts.

She played with her locks, letting her brunette hair fall open. The diva’s subtle rosy makeup added a feisty touch to her Goa-ready look. Nusrat accessorised her boho ensemble with gold hoop earrings and a link bracelet.

While some have praised the actress, calling her “beautiful" and “gorgeous," others have expressed their displeasure over photoshoots.

On the work front, Nusrat will be seen next in the film Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni. The upcoming film, directed by Shieladitya Moulik, also stars her beau Yash Dasgupta, Anirban Chakraborti, Sumanta Mukhopadhyay, and Debashish Mondal.

