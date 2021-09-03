Nusrat Jahan Shares Fan-made Video Congratulating Her and Yash Dasgupta on Baby's Birth

Bengali film actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan recently gave birth to a baby boy. There has been a lot of speculation regarding the identity of the father of her child. However, the actress has decided to raise her son as a single mother and not divulge the name of his father. However, recently the actress re-shared a fan-made video of her and her rumoured partner Yash Dasgupta congratulating them both on the birth of her baby. According to the video, her baby has been named Yishaan.

Nusrat shared the video on her Instagram stories, which featured clips of her and Yash. She thanked the fan and wrote, “XOXO."

The caption of the post read, “Mubarakan to Yashrat for Yishaan, As we can’t get any glimpse of our #babyjaan so I made this chotu sa vm to wish you both, lots of love from #nusratians to #babynj."

Recently, Nusrat had shared a picture on Instagram where she had given picture credits to ‘Daddy.’ She wrote, “Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy."

Meanwhile, Nusrat was previously married to Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain. She was embroiled in a controversy regarding the validity of the wedding. They exchanged wedding vows in Turkey in 2019. However, Nusrat denied the standing of the marriage in India. She claimed that the marriage was invalid under Indian laws and that Nikhil was her live-in-partner. She also accused him of siphoning off money from her account. Nikhil denied the accusations.

Later he also wished her baby well. He told News18, “I wish well for her, and healthy life for the baby. May the baby grow and prosper in life. My differences with her would not stop me from wishing well for the newborn. May the baby be super healthy and have a prosperous future."

