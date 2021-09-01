Nusrat Jahan Shares First Post On Instagram After Baby's Birth

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan welcomed her first baby last week. The TMC MP was discharged from the hospital on Monday. Now, the new mommy has shared a picture of herself. It seems like the photo was clicked before her delivery. In the latest photo, Nusrat is dressed in a light blue dress.

She rounded off her look with large golden earrings, winged eyeliner and brown tresses with golden and caramel highlights. She also shared a glimpse of a greeting card received by her on Instagram Stories. The wish reads, “Warm congratulations."

Nusrat welcomed her son at a private hospital in Kolkata on August 26, Thursday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital on August 25. A source told PTI, the mother and the baby boy, both are doing fine. Nusrat was discharged from Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital on August 30.

Nusrat’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Yash Dasgupta accompanied her. He was present at the hospital and confirmed to the media about her good health. “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat's health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well,” he said. Yash was seen carrying the newborn baby in his arms while he and Nusrat got into his car while leaving the hospital.

Nusrat was married to Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain. She was embroiled in a controversy regarding the validity of the wedding. They exchanged wedding vows in Turkey in 2019. However, Nusrat denied the standing of the marriage in India. She claimed that the marriage was invalid under Indian laws.

Recently, Nikhil wished Nusrat and the baby well. He told News18, "I wish well for her, and healthy life for the baby. May the baby grow and prosper in life. My differences with her would not stop me from wishing well for the newborn. May the baby be super healthy and have a prosperous future."

