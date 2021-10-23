Nusrat Jahan Shares First Video with Partner Yash Dasgupta After Son’s Birth

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram Stories to share a boomerang video with her partner and actor Yash Dasgupta from airport lounge. In the video, Nusrat sported a brown tracksuit, while Yash can be seen in a navy blue jacket over a white T-shirt and jeans. This is the first video she has posted with him after the birth of their son earlier this year.

They also shared solo pictures from the airport on their respective Instagram handles. The couple is reportedly headed to Kashmir for a romantic getaway.

The actress hinted that she might already be married to Yash with her Instagram stories on his birthday. The icing on the cake which was brought for Yash described him as a “husband” and a “dad.” Since it was speculated that Nusrat and Yash had a child out of wedlock, the recent description of the actor as husband hints that the couple has already tied the knot.

Nusrat had to face several questions regarding the baby boy whom she has named Yishaan J Dasgupta. The Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had a public separation from former husband Nikhil Jain after the marriage was declared void. The actress had said that she does not need to get divorced officially since her marriage with Jain was never valid under Indian law and it was also not registered. Following her separation, the 31-year-old actress and politician started dating Yash.

