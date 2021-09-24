Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta and Mimi Chakraborty's SOS Kolkata to Release on OTT

SOS Kolkata, a Bengali film starring actors and rumoured couple Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on October 1. The film also stars Nusrat’s fellow Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty in the lead role. The film had a successful theatre run in West Bengal and will be available for the rest of the country on the OTT platform. SOS Kolkata is an action-thriller directed by Anshuman Pratyush.

Talking about her role in the film Nusrat said in a statement, “SOS Kolkata has been a wonderful working experience for me. I have played a very different role which is not a girl next door role. The audience will love to see me perform heavy duty action sequences. My character is an integral part of the story, and she is rough, smart, gritty and very confident. So, it was fun portraying this role.”

In the statement, Yash also said, “We received so much love from people in Kolkata when ‘SOS Kolkata’ released in theatres last year and now I am glad that our film is premiering on ZEE5 – where viewers from more than 190 countries will be able to watch and enjoy this exciting and gripping movie.”

The film is about a team of ATS officers fighting a terrorist attack city of Kolkata, which leads to a hostage situation in a five-star hotel. The film is produced by Jarek Entertainment and Pratyush Production.

Meanwhile, Nusrat and Yash recently grabbed headlines when she gave birth to her son. Nusrat has staunchly refused to name the father of her child, amid speculations that it is Yash.

