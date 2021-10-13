Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta 'Mutually' Decided to Keep Baby: We Didn't Care What World Would Think

Actors Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta have revealed that it was their “mutual decision" to keep the baby when she told him that she was pregnant. Nusrat Jahan welcomed a baby boy on August 26 but didn’t reveal the father’s name at the time. She and her estranged husband Nikhil Jain separated some months ago.

Speaking to a leading daily, Yash said that he wanted to have the baby but left the final decision to Nusrat. “I didn’t flinch when she told me. I just asked her if she wanted to go ahead with it. It’s not my body — it’s hers. She needed to decide. I told her I’d never leave her side irrespective of her decision. I wanted to have the baby but couldn’t have forced my decision on her. She even told me that if you want nothing to do with the baby, it’s okay, I’ll keep the baby," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Nusrat said, “He didn’t freak out at all. It was a mutual decision. We didn’t care what the world would think. I knew they’d either call me strong or call me names." Yash added, “I may have my own reasons to have the baby. But, tell me, what did those who were talking ill of us expect? That I’d leave a pregnant woman to herself? Would that have been a fair thing to do in the eyes of the world?"

Earlier this year, Nusrat Jahan said in a statement that her marriage to Nikhil was not valid under Indian law. Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain had two wedding ceremonies in Turkey’s Bodrum in 2019. Following the separation, Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta would often grab headlines for their romance.

