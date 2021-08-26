Nusrat Jahan's Former Live-in Partner Nikhil Jain Sends Good Wishes for Her Newborn Son

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan has delivered a son. The baby was born around 1pm in a renowned private hospital in Kolkata. The TMC MP’s personal life has been generating headlines for a while now, since her wedding with Nikhil Jain in Turkey, which she later declared was invalid in India. Nusrat had issued a statement calling Nikhil her ‘live-in’ partner. Nusrat had issued the statement amid speculations of a rift in her marriage and reports that she was living separately and was pregnant.

Her former live-in partner Nikhil had filed a court case against Nusrat post their fallout. The trial is still on, but he has sent his good wishes to Nusrat and her newborn. When contacted, he said, “I wish well for her, and a healthy life for the baby. May the baby grow and prosper in life. My differences with her would not stop me from wishing well for the newborn. I wish well for her. May the baby be super healthy and have a prosperous furure." But he added that he has no emotions attached with Nusrat, he is indifferent to the news of her delivery.

Reports also said that Nusrat is now dating Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta, her co-star from the film ‘SOS Kolkata’. It was Yash who was beside Nusrat when she was taken to the hospital on the night of August 25. Yash drove Nusrat from her Palm Avenue home to his place in Tollygunge. After spending some time there he drove her back to her place. Then finally, after some time, Yash took Nusrat to the hospital and was beside her all through. When asked about Nusrat’s health, Yash replied, “The mother and child are healthy and doing well."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here