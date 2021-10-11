Nusrat Jahan's Latest Instagram Update Hints That Actress Might Already Be Married to Yash Dasgupta

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan’s latest Instagram Stories are hinting towards a new development in her personal life. The actress, who recently welcomed her first child in August, shared pictures from Yash Dasgupta'sbirthday on Sunday. The icing on the cake which was brought for Yash described him as a “husband” and a “dad.” Since it was speculated that Nusrat and Yash had a child out of wedlock, the recent description of the actor as husband hints that the couple has already tied the knot.

Nusrat had to face several questions regarding the baby boy whom she has named Yishaan J. Dasgupta. The Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had a public separation from former husband Nikhil Jain after the marriage was declared void. The actress had said that she does not need to get divorced officially since her marriage with Jain was never valid under Indian law and it was also not registered. Following her separation, the 31-year-old actress and politician started dating actor and West Bengal Assembly poll candidate Yash. The latest Instagram Stories shared by the actress also featured another picture where they both were seen sitting together and posing for the camera amidst the candlelight.

Addressing the media, Nusrat had referred to the speculations about the father of her newborn child, and said that she thinks it is a "vague question to ask and put a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman." Nusrat also mentioned that the father knows who the father is and the couple are having a great parenthood moment together. Nusrat also told the media that she and Yash are "having a good time." The online birth certificate uploaded of the child showed the father’s name as Debashis Dasgupta, which is the official name of Yash Dasgupta. Debashiscontested and lost on the BJP ticket in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections from Chanditala in the Hooghly district.

