Nusrat Jahan's Marriage of One Year in Troubled Waters? Here's What She Has to Say

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has reacted to reports swirling around that her marriage with Nikhil Jain is going through a rough patch. The two tied the knot in June 2019. However, rumours are abuzz that Nusrat is getting closer to her SOS Kolkata co-star Yash Dasgupta and they were also on a trip to Rajasthan for New Year's. Both Nusrat Jahan and Yash have now reacted to these rumours.

“The affairs of my private life are not for the public. People have always put me on trial. But this time, I am not going to comment. People can only judge me for my work as an actor and nothing else. Be it good, bad or ugly, it is my personal life and I am not going to share it with anyone,” a website quoted Nusrat as saying.

Yash also reacted to rumours of him getting closer to Nusrat. He said that he has no idea about her personal life with husband Nikhil and did not say anything about going to Rajasthan with her. "I go on road trips every year and this time I went to Rajasthan. Anyone can make a trip there, right? And as far as Nusrat’s marriage is concerned, I have no clue about her personal problems. Please ask the concerned person about it."

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot in June 19, 2019 after dating for some time. The actress got married in an intimate ceremony in Turkey in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple later hosted their wedding reception in Kolkata, which was attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the who’s who of Tollywood industry, reported a website.