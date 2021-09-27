Nusrat Jahan's Newborn Yishaan Turns One Month Old, Here's How She Celebrated

Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan, who is in the news over the controversy regarding her relationship with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain, welcomed her baby boy Yishaan on August 26. On Sunday, the baby turned one month old and Nusrat celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake. Nusrat shared a picture on her Instagram stories.

Nusrat has been dating Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta after her much-publicised estrangement with her husband Nikhil Jain. Speaking to the media recently, she referred to the talk about the father of her newborn child, and said, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and put a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood moment together. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time."

Related | Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta and Mimi Chakraborty’s SOS Kolkata to Release on OTT

In the online birth certificate uploaded recently, the father’s name is mentioned as Debashis Dasgupta. Though there was no mention of Yash in the birth certificate, Debashis, who contested and lost on the BJP ticket in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections from Chanditala in the Hooghly district, is the official name of Yash Dasgupta.

Dasgupta, 35, has been accompanying Nusrat to her hospital visits. Nusrat and Yash also visited the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. It was believed that the two had come to get the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but it may have been regarding the birth certificate, sources said.

Photos of Actress and Politician Nusrat Jahan That Wowed All

Nusrat, who is a TMC MP from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas, had mentioned in Parliament that she was married to Nikhil Jain, but recently she claimed that it was only a live-in relationship. They have been separated for a long time.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here