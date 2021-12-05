Nusrat Jahan's Son Yishaan Holds Father Yash Dasgupta's Finger in This Adorable Photo

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP, Nusrat Jahan shared another glimpse of her baby boy Yishaan on social media. She welcomed her son with partner Yash Dasgupta on August 26 but the actress did not reveal the face of her son yet. In the recently shared photo, the little one hand be seen tightly holding Yash’s finger. Sharing it on her Instagram Story section, she wrote, “Grateful". She has been careful in not revealing the face of her baby boy as his father wishes to maintain his son’s privacy and not share any detail publicly.

Soon after the birth of Yishaan, Nusrat had to face several questions regarding the baby boy’s father. The Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat was previously married to businessman Nikhil Jain. After the couple separated, the actress had said that she does not need to get divorced officially since her marriage with Jain was never valid under Indian law. Soon after her separation, Nusrat started dating Yash - her co-star from her 2020 movie SOS Kolkata.

Despite all the questions, Nusrat has managed to remain tight-lipped about her relationship with her co-star.

Nusrat has acted in films like ‘Love Express’, ‘Ami Je Ke Tomar’, ‘Khiladi’, ‘Bolo Dugga Maiki’. She is a member of parliament from the Basirhat constituency and enjoys a massive fan following on social media with more than 2 million followers. She was also seen recently in ‘Bhalobashaye Bold’ Ishq with Nusrat on Ishq104.8 FM with another beautiful Bengali diva Ritabhari Chakraborty.

