Nutan Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About the Legendary Actress

NUTAN BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: In 1959 film Anari, Raj Kapoor looks at Nutan and says, “Ek tasveer, ek tasveer jo main barson se banaana chahta hoon, aaj ankhon ke saamne aakar khadi ho gayi.” (A picture that I wanted to make for a long time is standing in front of me). Nutan’s intense expressions elevated the beauty of this scene to another level. There are a few onscreen moments from Bollywood movies which remain etched in memory of the audiences for many years and this was one such scene.

The iconic actress Nutan could portray different emotions with a lot of ease. Today marks the 86th birth anniversary of this talented actress.

Here are some lesser known facts about the actress.

Nutan was the recipient of Miss Mussorie in 1952. She was also crowned Miss India in 1951. Despite these achievements, she temporarily quit films and moved to Switzerland. It is said that she felt quite tired working at a very young age and made the decision to move to Switzerland. Nutan won five Filmfare awards for best actress. She won a sixth Filmfare award as well for the role of best supporting actress in Meri Jung. Nutan was also awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award conferred by the Government of India. Nutan won filmfare awards for best actress for the films like Milan, Sujata, Seema, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki and Bandini. She also acted in films like Neelam, Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil, Akeyli, Kachchi Umar, Ranjish and Manzar, which were shelved. Nutan had also acted in a television show, which aired on Doordarshan in 1988. The show Mujrim Haazir was based on Bimal Mitra’s popular novel Asami Haazir. Nutan played the role of Kaliganj ki bahu in this serial. Mujrim Haazir narrated the story of Sadanand Chowdhary, sole heir of a feudal lord. The series was a stellar success.

