Nutan Birth Anniversary: Lesser Known Facts About the Legendary Actress

One of the greatest Indian actresses to have graced the silver screen, the late Nutan Samarth Bahl, known simply as Nutan, was born on this day in 1936. She worked in over 70 films, out of which Seema (1955), Sujata (1959), Anari (1959), Bandini (1963) Milan (1967) and Saudagar (1973) are among her most memorable works.

On the occasion of Nutan’s 85th birth anniversary, we take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actress.

1. Nutan was born to parents who worked in the film industry. Her father was the famous Marathi filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth, who made notable works such as Nala Damayanti (1945) and Shirdi che Saibaba (1955). Nutan’s mother Shobhna Samarth was an actress and filmmaker herself, who is best known for playing Sita in the mythological film Ram Rajya (1943). Nutan’s sister is the actress Tanuja and her son is actor Mohnish Bahl.

2. Nutan’s debut film was Hamari Beti (1950) when she was 14-years-old. It was her mother Shobhna, who directed the film and launched the actress. She also launched Tanuja.

3. The 1957 film Seema, in which Nutan starred opposite Balraj Sahni, fetched her the first Filmfare Best Actress Award.

4. Nutan won a total of six Filmfare Awards and a record five wins as Best Actress. She also holds the record of being the eldest actress, at age 42, to have received a Filmfare trophy.

5. The actress was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1974.

6. She won the title of Miss India in 1952. She was the first Indian actress to hold the title.

7. Nutan is best remembered for her natural expressions and performance. Actresses Sadhana and Smita Patil had cited her as a big influence on their performances.

8. Her role as Kalyani in director Bimal Roy’s iconic film Bandini (1963) is considered one of her greatest performances ever. She won the Best Actress award at the 11th Filmfare Awards that year.

9. The final film of Nutan’s to be released while she was alive was Kanoon Apna Apna (1989). Naseebwala (1992) and Insaniyat (1994) were released posthumously.

10. Nutan passed away on February 21, 1991, from breast cancer. Her son, the actor Mohnish Bahl, notes that she had become quite spiritual towards the end of her life and even composed Bhajans.

