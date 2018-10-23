GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Nutcracker and The Four Realms' To Release in India on November 2

Inspired by both ETA Hoffmann's classic story 'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King' and Alexandre Dumas' retelling in the 1892 Tchaikovsky ballet 'The Nutcracker', the film is directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston.

IANS

Updated:October 23, 2018, 1:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Disney's 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' will release in India along with the world on November 2.

Inspired by both ETA Hoffmann's classic story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" and Alexandre Dumas' retelling in the 1892 Tchaikovsky ballet "The Nutcracker", the film is directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston.

"‘The Nutcracker' inspired my daughter to take up dancing," said Hallstrom in a statement.

"This film combines all of the best film-making elements-drama, comedy, music, special effects and dance. It was a heavenly experience," he added.

The live-action movie follows life of a girl named Clara who is tasked by her parents with taking care of a toy Nutcracker doll, which comes to life and defeats an evil Mouse King with seven heads.

Stars like Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Jayden Fowora-Knight, Helen Mirren and Keira Knightley are attached to the project.

