NV Prasad Questions Telugu Stars’ Reaction to Film Ticket Price Controversy

The film ticket price controversy does not seem to be dying anytime soon in Andhra Pradesh. Authorities had earlier acted against over 100 theatres across the state for non-comoliance of rules. The charges included the lack of sanitation, hiked ticket prices and non-renewal of license for screening movies. However, the state government stepped in and ordered the reopening of the theatres and gave a month window for all owners to get the compliance process completed. Former President of the Cine Producer and FIl Chambers, NV Prasad has welcomed the government decision and urged it to rethink the ticket prices cap as the film industry has already been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media, Prasad said that the pandemic and the growth of OTT platforms has severely damaged the theatres causing financial losses. The price regulation imposed by the Andhra government has only added to the vows of the theatre operators.

Prasad said that it was the government’s responsibility to protect their right but the ministers and MLAs have been responding to them in hurtful ways. Prasad said that only three months electricity bills were waived off by the government while the theatres lost for long runs. He also question Tollywood actors’ ignorance on the issue and said that the way have they have responded to it has added to their problems.

Prasad urged the government to listen to their concerns and resolve their issues as soon as possible

Meanwhile, actor R Narayana Murty along with several theatre owners met Andhra minister Peri Nani and explained their problem. He raised the concerns of workers and organisers who were suffering due to the seizure of film theatres in the states. He requested the minister to work out an amicable solution after which an order directing theatre owners to apply for licence renewal to the district joint collectors was passed. Peri Nai clarified that any discrepancy on the government’s end will be identified and rectified within a month.

