Nysa Devgan Enjoys London Summers But Her Smile Adds Charm To Her Look; Pic

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan often finds herself making headlines. The Starkid is active on social media and posts stunning pictures and videos of herself frequently. Nysa is currently in London and enjoying summers there with her cousin-filmmaker Daanish Gandhi. On Saturday, Daanish took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture from his day out with Nysa.

In the picture, Nysa and Daanish can be seen sitting under a tree along with her cousin. She wore a white T-shirt and rust-coloured pants. Even though she kept her look simple and make-up minimal, what added charm to her look was her million-dollar smile. A water bottle, a jacket, and Nysa’s phone can also be seen around her. On the other hand, Daanish sported a navy blue T-shirt and paired it with grey pants. Sharing the pictures, Daanish wrote, “LDN SMRS” and added a sun and a tree emoji.

Last month, Nysa Devgan was also spotted at singer Kanika Kapoor and her NRI businessman husband Gautam Hathiramani’s wedding reception. The pictures of Nysa from the event went viral on social media. In the clicks, Nysa Devgn was seen posing with her friends as she wore a stunning body-hugging pink outfit. She accessorised her look with simple loop earrings and a pendant. Nysa kept her make-up minimal and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter. She was born in April 2003. The Bollywood couple also has a son named Yug. Recently, Ajay Devgn was asked if Nysa will make her Bollywood debut soon. To this, the actor said that he doesn’t know if she wants to work in this line or not. Ajay further revealed that Nysa has so far not shown any interest in this line, adding that everything may change with time. For now, Nysa Devgn is pursuing her higher at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education.

