Nysa Devgan Gets Cosy With Orry As She Parties in Sexy Plunging Dress on New Year; Pics Go Viral

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, has sent the internet into a frenzy with her cosy photos with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Nysa attended a New Year party on Sunday along with Orry and Vedant Mahajan.

In a series of photos, shared by Orry on his Instagram Stories, Nysa is seen holding Orry close as they party hard with their friends. In one of the pics, Nysa can be seen hugging Orry. For the outing, Nysa looked sexy in a black plunging dress which she teamed with high heels. Nysa and Orry were joined by Vedant. Interestingly, Nysa and Vedant have often grabbed headlines for their alleged closeness. Vedant belongs to the event curation industry. Orry, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor for the longest time.

This comes after Nysa spent her Christmas with Orry. She attended a cool party on the special occasion along with Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Vedant Mahajan.

While Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for being in public eye. During a promotional interview for Salaam Venky, Kajol was asked about the same. The doting mother stated that trolling has become a strange part of social media. “If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous,” Kajol was quoted as saying by ETimes. She added, “It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled”.

Admitting that the trolling does bother her, Kajol said “I will be stupid, and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me but yes there is a certain level that you can take it seriously”.

“I have actually gone and checked all these articles on trolling. If 100 people are saying good things, there are 2 people who have said something bad, but the bad ones are highlighted," she added.

