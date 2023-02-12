Nysa Devgan Gets Cosy With Orry; Palak Tiwari Poses With Ibrahim Ali Khan in Viral Pics

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been garnering massive media attention for his charismatic and flamboyant personality. He doesn’t only have a close association with famous Bollywood personalities but he also breaks barriers when it comes to fashion for men in India with his eccentric, bold, and experimental looks. The BFF of several Bollywood star kids enjoys 250k followers on Instagram. From his brunches, parties, and dinner dates, Orry knows how to steal the limelight with his social media presence. On Saturday, Orry dropped some cool pictures from yet another party with the star kids that featured Mahikaa Rampal, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari among others.

On Saturday, Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram stories and shared a slew of aesthetically-appealing pictures of the glamorous Bollywood gang. While Nysa Devgn rocked a gorgeous pink outfit, Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper in a white T-Shirt and black leather jacket. Saif Ali Khan’s son who struck poses for the camera was also present in the other snaps as well. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari was dressed in a radiant and glam red outfit, blushed cheeks while she posed for a cute photo. Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa wore a white dress and leather jacket. She can be seen pouting in one of the pictures.

Meanwhile, Orhan Awatramani recently demystified himself during an interview with the Cosmopolitan India where he described himself as someone who is a ‘singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.

As for his friend circle in tinsel town, Orry had said, “I wouldn’t really say I’m friends with anyone in the ‘film industry’—the people I’m friends with are actually my peers. We’re the same age; we all went to school and college at similar times. There are only a few people who I consider industry friends and who I met only in the industry, like Bhumi Pednekar. We didn’t know each other until a couple of years ago, but we’re really good friends now. Hollywood people are not the easiest to be friends with because they don’t care to meet random people. I met Kanye backstage at the Burberry show and he just happened to like what I was wearing. We chatted for a few minutes, and I somehow managed to get invited to his show in Paris. But they are all very friendly people."

