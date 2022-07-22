Nysa Devgan Grooves to Macarena with Her BFFs in Greece; Watch Viral Video

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan often finds herself making headlines. The Starkid is active on social media and posts stunning pictures and videos of herself frequently. Nysa who is currently on a vacation in Greece with her friends has been regularly updating her followers with all the exciting bits from the holiday.

In her recent social media posts, Nysa can be seen vibing to the hit song Macarena along with her group of friends while attending a party. The video posted on her Instagram handle shows Nysa donning a stunning blue and white midi dress as she grooves excitedly to the popular tune as her pals cheer her on.

Check the video here:

Nysa’s followers were quick to comment on the post. One of them wrote,”You are beautiful.”. Another fan commented, “Enjoy with your friend circle ”

Earlier this week, Orhan Awatramani who is a close friend of Nysa posted a candid video of the star kid in which Nysa can be seen relishing a sunset dinner by the beaches of Little Venice in Mykonos. Not only that, he also shared a group photo of her with her friends exploring the beautiful streets of Greece.

During the initial part of her holiday, Nysa went to Amsterdam where she hung out with Jahnvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who were wrapping up their schedule for Bawaal. The fabulous trio were also joined by Natasha Dalal. Prior to that, Nysa’s trip took her to London and Spain.

Nysa is the eldest daughter of Bollywood Stars Ajay Devgan and Kajol. The star kid is currently pursuing International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

During a Film Companion interview, when Ajay Devgan was asked whether Nysa has any plans about making her venture in Bollywood, the doting father responded, “I don’t know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”

The actor further added, “I will not put her in a scanner to take a decision on anything whether she wants to join the film industry or she doesn’t want to join. And I will never suggest to her what to do. Mujhe lagta hai ke wo ek decision uska khud ka hona chahiye. Aaj ke zamane mein aap dekho toh there are so many opportunities available. (I think that’s one decision she should take herself. Today, there are so many opportunities available.)”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here 7