Home » News » Movies » Nysa Holds Orry Close As She Arrives in Busty Skintight Dress for Christmas Bash; Pics Go Viral
1-MIN READ

Nysa Holds Orry Close As She Arrives in Busty Skintight Dress for Christmas Bash; Pics Go Viral

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 10:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Nysa Devgan and Orry's cosy pics go viral from a Christmas party.

Nysa is the daughter of Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Nysa and Orry are close friends. Orry was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, has set tongues wagging as the star kid’s cosy pictures with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry are going viral on social media. Nysa attended a Christmas party on Sunday along with Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Vedant Mahajan.

In a video, which has surfaced on the internet, Nysa is seen holding Orry close as she exits the party. The duo also got clicked walking hand-in-hand. For the outing, Nysa looked sexy in a busty skintight dress which she teamed with high heels. Nysa and Orry were joined by Vedant. Interestingly, Nysa and Vedant have often grabbed headlines for their alleged closeness. Vedant belongs to the event curation industry. Orry, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor for the longest time.

Nysa Devgan stuns in a pink skintight dress.
Orry strikes a fun pose for the paparazzi.

While Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for being in a public eye. During a promotional interview for Salaam Venky, Kajol was asked about the same. The doting mother stated that trolling has become a strange part of social media. “If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous,” Kajol was quoted as saying by ETimes. She added, “It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled”.

Admitting that the trolling does bother her, Kajol said “I will be stupid, and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me but yes there is a certain level that you can take it seriously”.

“I have actually gone and checked all these articles on trolling. If 100 people are saying good things, there are 2 people who have said something bad, but the bad ones are highlighted," she added.

first published:December 26, 2022, 10:26 IST
last updated:December 26, 2022, 10:28 IST
