Nysa Devgan Stuns In Breezy Ensemble As She Enjoys With Her Friends In Greece; Pics

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa is currently on a travel spree to Europe with her friends. The star kid has kept her personal life away from the public eye, but her friends don’t miss a chance to share a little sneak peek into her life. On Friday, one of her close friends Orhan Awatramani, who is a social media influencer, shared a series of pictures from their Greece vacation as they all partied.

Taking to his Instagram, Orhan shared a series of photos, in which Nysa and her friends can be seen enjoying the evening in Greece. In the photos, Nysa was seen donning a white tied-up shirt with a black printed skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. Nysa raised the glam quotient with her fashion style on her vacation.

Here take a look at the photos:

Earlier this month, Nysa joined Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal and Janhvi Kapoor in Amsterdam. Varun and Janhvi were in the city for their shoot schedule for Bawal. The celebs wandered around the European city and enjoyed the beautiful sunny day.

Although she has not made her Bollywood debut yet, she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts via social media. In May, she also attended singer Kanika Kapoor’s reception at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. She slipped into a pink gown with a sweetheart neckline. The outfit flaunted her silhouette body and hugged her curves perfectly. She was accompanied by her friends at the function.

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in 1999. Their daughter Nysa Devgan was born in 2003, and son Yug, in 2010. Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

