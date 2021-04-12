Nysa Devgn Dances on Medley of Kajol Songs at a School Event, Watch Video

A video of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the young girl is seen dancing on her mother’s hit tracks Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Sajda and Tere Naina from My Name is Khan at a school cultural event with other performers.

In the video shared on Instagram, Nysa is shaking a leg with her classmates wearing a knotted white top and a skirt. Reportedly, Nysa is doing her schooling in Singapore. In the video, Nysa also does a solo performance on Nagada song from Jab We Met and then she is joined in by the others.

Meanwhile, earlier in a video shared by Kajol, Nysa had addressed the negativity of being a subject to trolls by stating, “Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were," as reported by a website.

