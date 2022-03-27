Nysa Devgn Poses for Manish Malhotra In a Thigh-Slit Outfit, Fans Say 'Has Got Beauty From Her Mom'

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has impressed netizens with her latest look. On Sunday, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture of Nysa in which she can be seen posing in a thigh-slit outfit. She paired it with a multi-coloured crop top and a blazer. The star kid kept her look sans jewellery, but opted for high heels. Nysa’s minimal make-up also added charm to her look.

“@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss. The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe @manishmalhotraworld," Manish Malhotra wrote while sharing the picture.

Fans were quick to react to the picture and shower love on the star kid. “Shee has got a beauty from her mother.. and confidence in her eyes from her father," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Omg flawless fire girl." “She is looking soo stunning," another comment read.

Apart from this, Nysa also joined Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor among others for the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week show afterparty. Jhanvi shared a glimpse of the same on social media and wrote, “a meal, a debut and a return."

Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter. She was born in April 2003. The Bollywood couple also has a son named Yug. Last year, Nysa celebrated her 18th birthday. Back then, Kajol took to social media and sent love to her daughter. She also recalled being nervous at the time of Nysa’s birth and said, “It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then you turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time, most of the time, I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. You are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down your shine for anyone. I’ve got your back! Happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good.”

