Nysa Devgn Says She Does Not Deserve The Haters In New Video With Mom Kajol

Superstars Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn always manages to take social media by storm, she recently opened up about discovering the real her. In a recent video called "Quarantine Tapes" shared on Instagram by Kajol, the actress and her daughter can be seen talking about various aspects of their life. The video has been made by Pearl Malik.

In the video, Nysa begins by saying, "I mean full disclosure, the real Nysa is someone am still trying to figure out right now. I think when you are at this age, you understand something new about yourself every day. Self discovery is pretty much the most important part of being a teenager. Staying in a constant state of self-improvement. Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were."



Nysa also opened up about the advice she received from her father, Ajay Devgn. She said, "One of the pieces of advice that my dad gave me was my silence made me complicit. He always made me believe that I can do anything if I work hard for it. I always feel that whatever I do, it reflects back on my parents and my every mood is under a magnifying glass. Honestly for all the haters out there, there are so many people who say such nice, sweet things about me that I don’t even feel like I really deserve."

Follow @News18Movies for more