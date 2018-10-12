Nysa is a Spitting Image of her Father Ajay Devgn, See Pics

Kajol’s 15-year-old daughter Nysa recently accompanied her to the special screening of her film Helicopter Eela that released to largely positive reviews this Friday.The 44-year-old star took to Instagram to share a heart-warming image with Nysa. In the photo, Kajol looks classy in a black Natasha Davda outfit. Nysa, meanwhile, looks casual-chic in a denims and a blue and white striped crop top with puffed sleeves.“About last night....... #specialscreening #somuchlove #overwhelmed,” Kajol captioned the image. Though Nysa shares Kajol’s ear-to-ear grin in the photo, she looks a spitting image of her superstar father Ajay Devgn.See photos:Kajol’s Instagram is a veritable trove of her happy family moments. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor keeps posting snapshots of her everyday life on the photo-video sharing app.See some of Nysa and Kajol’s photos here.Ever since she got married to Ajay in 1999, Kajol has been very selective about her films. Agreeing that being choosy has been conscious choice, she recently told IANS, "I am happy working in one film in three years or one film in two years. I enjoy working, but I think work is just one part of your life. Other than that, you have your family which is really important.”“My kids also need me a lot. We think that once your child will grow up he or she will not need you but after our marriage also, we need our parents for their support. So, I enjoy my life and I don't think I should work just for the heck of it," she added.