English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nysa is a Spitting Image of her Father Ajay Devgn, See Pics
Kajol’s daughter Nysa attended Helicoper Eela’s special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. See photos of the duo over the years.
Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter. They also have a son, Yug. (Image: Instagram/Kajol)
Loading...
Kajol’s 15-year-old daughter Nysa recently accompanied her to the special screening of her film Helicopter Eela that released to largely positive reviews this Friday.
The 44-year-old star took to Instagram to share a heart-warming image with Nysa. In the photo, Kajol looks classy in a black Natasha Davda outfit. Nysa, meanwhile, looks casual-chic in a denims and a blue and white striped crop top with puffed sleeves.
“About last night....... #specialscreening #somuchlove #overwhelmed,” Kajol captioned the image. Though Nysa shares Kajol’s ear-to-ear grin in the photo, she looks a spitting image of her superstar father Ajay Devgn.
See photos:
Kajol’s Instagram is a veritable trove of her happy family moments. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor keeps posting snapshots of her everyday life on the photo-video sharing app.
See some of Nysa and Kajol’s photos here.
Ever since she got married to Ajay in 1999, Kajol has been very selective about her films. Agreeing that being choosy has been conscious choice, she recently told IANS, "I am happy working in one film in three years or one film in two years. I enjoy working, but I think work is just one part of your life. Other than that, you have your family which is really important.”
“My kids also need me a lot. We think that once your child will grow up he or she will not need you but after our marriage also, we need our parents for their support. So, I enjoy my life and I don't think I should work just for the heck of it," she added.
The 44-year-old star took to Instagram to share a heart-warming image with Nysa. In the photo, Kajol looks classy in a black Natasha Davda outfit. Nysa, meanwhile, looks casual-chic in a denims and a blue and white striped crop top with puffed sleeves.
“About last night....... #specialscreening #somuchlove #overwhelmed,” Kajol captioned the image. Though Nysa shares Kajol’s ear-to-ear grin in the photo, she looks a spitting image of her superstar father Ajay Devgn.
See photos:
Kajol’s Instagram is a veritable trove of her happy family moments. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor keeps posting snapshots of her everyday life on the photo-video sharing app.
See some of Nysa and Kajol’s photos here.
Ever since she got married to Ajay in 1999, Kajol has been very selective about her films. Agreeing that being choosy has been conscious choice, she recently told IANS, "I am happy working in one film in three years or one film in two years. I enjoy working, but I think work is just one part of your life. Other than that, you have your family which is really important.”
“My kids also need me a lot. We think that once your child will grow up he or she will not need you but after our marriage also, we need our parents for their support. So, I enjoy my life and I don't think I should work just for the heck of it," she added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jalebi Movie Review: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra’s Tale of a Tasteless Journey
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...