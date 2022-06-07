O2 Trailer Gives a Glimpse Into Nayanthara’s Intense Role As a Fierce Mom

Nayanthara is one of the most successful actresses of the South film industry and she is known for her versatility. Nayanthara’s upcoming film O2 has generated tremendous buzz on social media in recent days. The trailer of the action thriller is out and it’s getting a good response. Since its release on June 6, the trailer of the movie has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube.

The trailer builds on the drama that was revealed in an earlier teaser and provides a glimpse of the film’s thrilling storyline and edge-of-the-seat action. Dream Warrior Pictures shared the YouTube link of the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “O2 Trailer is here! Expect the Unexpected! Youtu.be/YEcWsEOsIQs.”

The film’s premise revolves around a mother who can go to any length to save her son after a bus accident. According to reports, a major part of the movie has been shot inside a bus that met with an accident

O2 is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and will be directly released on Disney+Hotstar on June 17. The movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Nayanthara’s last movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, wreaked havoc at the box office, despite getting mixed reviews. The film was directed by Vignesh Shivan and starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles alongside Nayanthara.

Nayanthara is getting married to Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, on June 9. Nayanthara and Vignesh are in a relationship for many years now and are now taking their relationship to the next level.

If reports are to be believed, around 30 celebrities from the Tamil film industry have been invited to the wedding reception and the list of invitees includes superstars like Rajinikanth, Thalpathy Vijay and Ajith. Recently, Nayanthara and Shivan had also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to invite him for the wedding reception, which will be held in Chennai.

