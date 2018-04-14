GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
October Box-Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan Starrer Gets a 'Slow Start', Earns Just Rs 5 Cr

The film is offbeat to the core and it's refreshing to see Varun Dhawan shed his commercial tag and enter into the nuanced and charming world of Shoojit Sircar.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2018, 11:52 AM IST
Image: Instagram/Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan-starrer October may have got rave reviews, but the film had a slow start on the day one of its release on Friday as it only managed to earn Rs 5 crore at the box office. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film introduces Banita Sandhu and packed with intense and emotional punches. The story is by Juhi Chaturvedi, famous for making grounded, a slice of life films and October falls in the same league.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figure of the film's day one collection: "#October has a slow start... Biz will have to witness miraculous growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark... Word of mouth is extremely mixed... Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz." (sic)




In his review, CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand said, "Varun Dhawan strips away the affectations of the Hindi film ‘hero’ to play Dan, whom we first meet as a permanently irritable fellow in a job where he has no business being anything but polite. Dan’s awakening, his coming of age, is conveyed through a nicely realized performance from Varun, whose sincerity is unquestionable. Lighter moments, like his exchanges with a nurse, bring much-needed respite in a grim, mostly quiet film."

The film is offbeat to the core and it's refreshing to see Varun shed his commercial tag and enter into the nuanced and charming world of Sircar.

