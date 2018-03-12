GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Varun Dhawan's October Welcomes You To The Intense, Heart-Warming World of Shoojit Sircar; Watch Trailer

The film is offbeat to the core and it's refreshing to see Varun shed his commercial tag and enter into the nuanced and charming world of Sircar. October is set to release on April 13.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2018, 1:49 PM IST
The trailer of Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film October is finally here and unlike all his previous ventures, this one rides high on emotions and silence and less on grandeur. Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to share the glimpse of the world he lived with director Shoojit Sircar, resulting in a heartwarming story of Dan and Shiuli.




Helmed by Sircar, the film introduces Banita Sandhu and packed with intense and emotional punches. The story is by Juhi Chaturvedi, famous for making grounded, a slice of life films and October falls in the same league. In the trailer, Varun’s character, Dan is seen working in a luxury hotel housekeeper who catches the fancy of a co-worker named Shiuli (Banita). Hints of a budding romance are thrown along with Dan being frustrated by his work, in before a sudden twist spins the story in a very different direction.

The film is offbeat to the core and it's refreshing to see Varun shed his commercial tag and enter into the nuanced and charming world of Sircar. October is set to release on April 13.

| Edited by: Sameeksha
