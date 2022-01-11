Odia Actor Mihir Das Dies After Suffering Mild Heart Attack; Filmmakers, Politicians Express Grief

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das has passed away after he was hospitalised last month following a mild heart attack. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, where he was put on ventilator support. The 63-year-old actor was a chronic renal patient who was undergoing dialysis for the last few years. Confirming Das’ death, Odia Cine Artists Association Secretary Sritam Dash said that he breathed his last while being treated at a private hospital.

Several politicians and members of the film fraternity condoled Das’ death. Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda tweeted, “Heartbreaking to hear that Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das is no more. Can’t believe he is gone so soon. A true pioneer of the Odisha Entertainment industry. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Politician Sasmit Patra mourned the demise of the veteran actor and said, “I am deeply saddened due to the passing away of eminent and veteran actor Shri. Mihir Das. His rich contributions to Odia cinema with his superlative acting will always be cherished and remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and millions of his admirers."

Former cricketer Pragyan Ojha too condoled his death:

Achyuta Samanta said, “Saddened by the passing away of veteran Odia actor Shri Mihir Das - one of the most talented actors from Odisha. He was a good man with a good soul. Praying for his departed soul to rest in peace. Condolences to family, friends and legion of fans."

In a career spanning over three decades, Das had won the Best Actor Award from the state government for his performance in ‘Laxmi Protima’ in 1998 and ‘Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni’ in 2005. His acting in ‘Pua Mora Bholashankar’ brought him to the limelight. Das had also received the Best Comedian Award for ‘Mu Tate Love Karuchi’ in 2007 and Best Supporting Actor Award for ‘Prema Adhei Akhyara’ in 2010.

He was also a popular anchor in socially relevant programmes on television channels.

