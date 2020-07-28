Odia Actress Deepa Sahu Passes Away at 35

Popular Odia actress Deepa Sahu passed away on Monday. The 35-year-old actress was battling uterus cancer for several months now. She breathed her last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to a report published in the Times of India , the cremation will take place at Deepa’s native village in Dhenkanal.

Mourning the demise of 35-year-old Deepa, popular actress Snigdha Bose Mohanty in a Facebook post said, “Just got the news that Deepa Sahu (actress) who was suffering from cancer and was being treated at Sparsh hospital, Bhubaneswar, passed away at a very young age leaving behind her husband and daughter...very sad n unfortunate...may her soul rest in peace (sic).

Just got the news that Deepa Sahu (actress) who was suffering from cancer and was being treated at Sparsh hospital,... Posted by Snigdha Bose Mohanty on Monday, July 27, 2020

Actor Samaresh Routray told the Times of India, “We are at the hospital with her family members. I convey my deepest condolences to them and pray for the departed soul (sic).”

Deepa leaves behind her 10-year-old daughter and her husband.

Mourning the loss, actor Sabyasachi Mishra said, "It's another sad news for us. Our very dear Deepa Sahu left us so early, just a few days after we lost Bijay Mohanty Sir. She was one of the most successful actresses during the heydays of Odia Indie music. May her soul rest in peace (sic)."

Deepa was a renowned face in the Odia entertainment industry. She has been a part of various music videos, films and TV shows.