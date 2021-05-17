movies

Odia Music Director Amarendra Mohanty Passes Away Due to COVID-19

Renowned music director of the Odia film industry Amarendra Mohanty passed away due to Covid-19 on Monday, May 17.

Amarendra Mohanty, a renowned music director in the Odia film industry breathed his last on Monday, May 17. The popular music director succumbed to the fatal novel coronavirus. He was getting treated for the disease at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. His last rites will be held at the Satyanagar crematorium in the state capital. All guidelines issued by the state government will be followed during the same.

According to a report published in the Orissa Post, the 63-year-old music director had been put on a ventilator after his condition became critical on Friday. The unfortunate news of Amarendra’s death was shared by his daughter Anwesha. Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of Odisha, has also expressed grief on the music director’s demise and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

The Odisha Governor too took to Twitter to condole Amarendra’s death. In a part of his tweet, he wrote, “He will be ever remembered for his creativity and contribution to Odia music.”

Ever since the news of his death broke, the social media has been flooded with posts about him. Many of his fans have remembered him for his contributions while some of them have commented on how his demise is untimely and he had so much more to offer. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Amarendra is best known for his contribution as a music director in films like Stree, Rama Laxman, Vasudha, Bhai Hela Bhagari, Suna Panjuri and Kandhei Akhire Luha. Apart from that, he has also voiced a bunch of Odia bhajan.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India has been terrible with many states running out of oxygen and hospital beds. To curtail the spread of the deadly virus, different states have imposed lockdowns and curfews. Further, vaccination too has now been allowed for all people who are above the age of 18.

first published:May 17, 2021, 18:44 IST