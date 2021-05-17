Odia Music Director Amarendra Mohanty Passes Away Due to COVID-19

Amarendra Mohanty, a renowned music director in the Odia film industry breathed his last on Monday, May 17. The popular music director succumbed to the fatal novel coronavirus. He was getting treated for the disease at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. His last rites will be held at the Satyanagar crematorium in the state capital. All guidelines issued by the state government will be followed during the same.

According to a report published in the Orissa Post, the 63-year-old music director had been put on a ventilator after his condition became critical on Friday. The unfortunate news of Amarendra’s death was shared by his daughter Anwesha. Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of Odisha, has also expressed grief on the music director’s demise and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

ପ୍ରଖ୍ୟାତ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଅମରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସଂଗୀତ ସଂଯୋଜନା ଶୈଳୀ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଭଜନ ଓ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଜଗତରେ ସେ ଛାଡି ଯାଇଥିବା ଛାପ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି।— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 17, 2021

The Odisha Governor too took to Twitter to condole Amarendra’s death. In a part of his tweet, he wrote, “He will be ever remembered for his creativity and contribution to Odia music.”

Hon'ble Governor condoles the sad demise of noted music director & singer Amarendra Mohanty and conveys his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family and friends. 'He will be ever remembered for his creativity and contribution to Odia music,' shared Hon'ble Governor.— Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) May 17, 2021

Ever since the news of his death broke, the social media has been flooded with posts about him. Many of his fans have remembered him for his contributions while some of them have commented on how his demise is untimely and he had so much more to offer. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

legendary composer of Odia music industry Sj. Amarendra Mohanty Sir is no more with us. He left heavenly abode in the morning today. I had the opportunities meeting him at my residence and several occasions there after. May His Noble Soul Rest In Peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/nDsWIyKZuJ— Enjola Mishra (@EnjolaMishra) May 17, 2021

Saddened to hear about the demise of the great music composer and music director Odisha Film Fraternity, Shri Amarendra Mohanty Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and close friends. May the departed soul rests in peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yT1Ci7qpfH— Mohammed Moquim (@iammdmoquim) May 17, 2021

Saddened to hear about the demise of the popular music composer & director, Shri Amarendra Mohanty. May the departed soul rests in peace. 🙏— Sisir Bhattamishra (@sisirbhtmishra) May 17, 2021

Renowned Odia Music Director Amarendra Mohanty is no more 🙏🙏🙏— Balaram Tripathy (@btripathybjp) May 17, 2021

Famous Music Director and Singer #Amarendramohanty is No More 🙏🏻One more famous face death due to #Corona pic.twitter.com/W2vsdmbpH8— kamalakant Nayak (@kamalakantNayak) May 17, 2021

Amarendra is best known for his contribution as a music director in films like Stree, Rama Laxman, Vasudha, Bhai Hela Bhagari, Suna Panjuri and Kandhei Akhire Luha. Apart from that, he has also voiced a bunch of Odia bhajan.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India has been terrible with many states running out of oxygen and hospital beds. To curtail the spread of the deadly virus, different states have imposed lockdowns and curfews. Further, vaccination too has now been allowed for all people who are above the age of 18.

