Odisha Singer Murali Mohapatra Passes Away During A Live Durga Puja Performance

The shocking demise of noted singer Murali Prasad Mohapatra in midst of a live performance has left a void in the Odisha entertainment industry. The 59-year-old singer collapsed on stage while singing during the celebrations of Maha Saptami.

According to media reports, Mohapatra was not feeling well even before his performance started. The late singer had informed the audience about his uneasiness beforehand, asking for forgiveness if he made any errors during his performance. Even with the uneasiness, he managed to sing two songs with cheers from the audience.

However, Murali Mohapatra then sat down on a chair as he started to feel unwell and was watching other performers sing when he suddenly collapsed on the stage. A cloud of panic and gloom spread across the venue and Mohapatra was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. His elder brother, Bibhuti Prasad Mohapatra, confirmed that he had died of a heart attack and said that he had been suffering from heart ailments and diabetes for quite some time.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mourned the noted singer’s demise and extended his condolences to his family in a tweet penned in Odia, which read, “Saddened to know about the demise of popular singer Murali Mohapatra. His sweet voice will always light up hearts. May he rest in peace and condolences to his next of kin.”

ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ମୁରଲୀ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ନିଜ ସୁମଧୁର କଣ୍ଠରେ ସେ ଗାଇଥିବା ସଂଗୀତ ଶ୍ରୋତାଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟରେ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 3, 2022

Mohapatra’s singing style was often compared to that of legendary Odia singer and composer Akshaya Mohanty, earning him the title of ‘Akshaya Mohanty of Jeypore’. Apart from his singing career, Mohapatra also worked at the office of the Jeypore sub-collector and would have retired in nine months.

