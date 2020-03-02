Odisha’s Abhinas Nayak Wins Masterchef India 6, Takes Home Cash Prize of Rs 25 Lakh

Abinas Nayak won the sixth season of popular cookery show MasterChef India. He walked away with a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh and the trophy.

The 27-year-old technology analyst beat Akanksha Khatri, Oindrila Bala and Smrutisree Singh to win the title. The judging panel of the show included names like -- Ranveer Brar, Vineet Bhatia and Vikas Khanna.

One of the judges of the show, Vineet Bhatia took to Instagram to congratulate Abhinas. He wrote, “Please welcome Chef Abhinas Nayak @abimilano - winner of MasterChef India Season 6. Wishing him the very best in his culinary journey. So pleased to see his journey from the time of auditions to the Grand Finale, all the best Abhinas”.

In the photo shared all three judges and Abhinas, the winner can be seen with happily posing with his Master Chef Trophy.

For the finale, while Abhinas is wearing his chef coat paired with Black trouser, Judge Vikas Khanna chose to sport a three-piece black colour suit with black tie. On the other hand, Vineet Bhatia can be seen wearing a blue colour suit with a moustache shaped bow tie which he has paired with yellow spectacles. Chef Ranveer Brar chose to keep it simple and stylish as he chose to wear a black suit with a normal black bow tie.

This season of the show began on December 7, last year and was held three years after its previous season. In the fifth season of the show, 20-year-old Ashima Arora had taken the trophy home.

