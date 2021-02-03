Odom Jr., H.E.R., Andra Day Score Golden Globe Music Nods

NEW YORK: Golden Globe nominations for best original song are full of Black Girl Magic, with nominees including R&B singers H.E.R., Celeste and Andra Day, who also earned an acting nod for her portrayal of Billie Holiday.

Veteran songwriter Diane Warren and Grammy and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. also a double nominee round out the nominees for best original song at the Globes, which will air live on Feb. 28.

Grammy-winning star H.E.R. picked up a nomination for Fight for You from Judas and the Black Messiah; she shares her nomination with DMile and Tiara Thomas. British-Jamaican singer Celeste, who released her debut album last week, is nominated for Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7. She co-wrote the song with Daniel Pemberton.

Day, who earned Grammy nominations for her 2015 debut and had a long-lasting R&B hit with the anthem Rise Up, is nominated for co-writing Tigress & Tweed with respected singer-songwriter-producer Raphael Saadiq. The song is from The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and 36-year-old Day is also nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama, pitting her against Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Carey Mulligan and Vanessa Kirby.

Like Day, Odom Jr. is also a double nominee: He co-wrote Speak Now from One Night In Miami with Sam Ashworth and hes competing for best supporting actor in a motion picture drama. Day and Odom Jr. follow the footsteps of Mary J. Blige, Lady Gaga and Cynthia Erivo, who all recently scored acting and music nods in a single year.

Warren is nominated for her first Golden Globe in a decade for co-writing Io S (Seen) from The Life Ahead. She shares her nomination with Laura Pausini and Niccol Agliardi. Warren last won best original song her first win at the Globes in 2011 for You Havent Seen the Last of Me from Burlesque. Shes earned 11 Academy Award nominations throughout her rich career, but has never won the honor.

In the best original score category, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are double nominees, picking up bids for Mank” and Soul,” sharing the latter with Jon Batiste. The duo of Reznor and Ross have won a number of awards for their scoring work, including an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe.

Ludwig Gransson, also a Grammy, Oscar and Emmy winner, is nominated for Tenet,” while Alexandre Desplat is competing with The Midnight Sky” and James Newton Howard is up for News of the World.”