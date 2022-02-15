Of 10 Films That Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejected, 8 Turned Out Flops. Check List

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was most recently seen in a steamy item number with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. The song was a phenomenal hit. Equally amazing was Samantha’s dance to the song. The south star has been quite successful in her career. Besides her commitment to work, Samantha is equally good with the choice of projects.

Samantha has been quite careful while choosing projects and rejecting those that she thought could dampen her career graph. Of the total 10 films that Samantha rejected, eight turned out to be flops. It, thus, went on to prove Samantha’s calibre as an actor. Let us have a look at those films.

Kadal

Kadal was directed by Mani Ratnam and released in 2013. Mani Ratnam had initially chosen Samantha as the female lead, but she dropped out of the project at the last minute.

Yevadu

Samantha had to drop out from Yevadu due to ill health after completing a schedule. She was diagnosed with a skin disease.

I

Shankar and Vikram had earlier announced that Samantha would be a part of a film titled I. Samantha had also given her confirmation but walked out of the film citing personal reasons. She was replaced by Amy Jackson.

Bruce Lee- The Fighter

Ram Charan had chosen Samantha as the female lead for his film Bruce Lee - The Fighter, but she rejected the project citing her busy schedule. Samantha was replaced by Rakul Preet Singh.

Dasara

Samantha had worked with Nani in a couple of films. Samantha was also going to act in Srikanth Odhela directorial Dasara but she backed out after some time. Samantha was not happy, playing the second lead.

U Turn

Samantha had turned down the offer to act in the film U Turn’s Hindi remake.

Student of the Year

Few know that Samantha was even approached by Karan Johar for his film Student of The Year but she rejected the offer.

Maya

Samantha also rejected the film Maya directed by Ashwin Saravanan.

Pushpa: The Rise Part 1

The role performed by Rashmika Mandana was first considered for Samantha but she went on to do a superhit item song in this film.

NTR Kathanayakudu

Samantha had also rejected this film.

