'... Of Rest With Loved Ones': Marathi Actor Varsha Dandale's Instagram Post is Viral

The health of popular Marathi actor Varsha Dandale, who had met with an accident a few months ago, is improving now. The actor recently shared a post on Instagram and that caught everyone’s attention. Varsha shared a collage of her pictures with an interesting caption.

Sharing some goofy pictures, the actor wrote: “Good days will come, Just kidding, days are good only, of rest, of peace, with loved ones, talks of dreams, moving forward in life, and stopping is your death". This post of Varsha is currently going viral on Instagram.

Varsha’s journey as an actor is a remarkable one. She has done a lot of good work worth admiring. The actor has also been a teacher, besides being an actor. She started her acting career with local Natak competitions. In her career, Varsha has been a part of several TV serials. Some of her characters are so popular that even today people recognise her by those names.

The actor had met with a serious accident and was bedridden for a long time. Varsha’s car had fallen into a trench. In an interview, the actor explained how she even lost some projects because of the accident. However, even after the accident, the actor was confident that she would recover and come back stronger. Varsha also praised her family for helping her out in getting through this difficult phase.

