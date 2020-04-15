MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Office Office' Was A Great Rehearsal For Me Before Entering Films, Says Sanjay Mishra

Before making it into Bollywood, Sanjay Mishra was a well-known character called Shuklaji for the comedy show Office Office.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 2:46 PM IST
Office Office is among TV shows currently seeing a re-run amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Actor Sanjay Mishra, who regaled viewers on the show before cracking Bollywood bigtime, is delighted. He says the sitcom was a great rehearsal for him before he made a name for himself in the world of cinema.

"I am very happy that 'Office Office' is back on TV and it's back at the right time. I had not worked much in fiction before getting 'Office Office'. Thanks to this opportunity, I am where I am in this industry," said Sanjay.

"Working in 'Office Office' and especially with an outstanding actor like Pankaj Kapur, was an amazing experience. It was a great rehearsal for me before entering cinema and watching the show back on Sony SAB brings back all those beautiful memories," added the actor, known for his work in the Golmaal film series, besides nuanced roles in big screen fare as Ankhon Dekhi and Kaamyaab.

Talking about his favourite moments from the shooting days of his 2001 show, Sanjay said: "Shuklaji (his character) spitting Paan is in itself a really memorable moment. I had to eat so many Paans for that character. Apart from this, we all would eagerly look forward to the lunch time on the sets. Everyone, including our director Rajiv Mehra, would bring food from their home and we all used to be excited to taste each other's food."

