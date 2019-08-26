Official Black Widow Poster Reveals Natasha Romanoff's New Suit and David Harbour as Red Guardian

Scarlett Johansson's super-spy Black Widow is finally getting her own solo movie, and Marvel Studios unveiled its first official poster at Disney’s D23 Expo, to prove it.

The leather-clad femme fatale, also known as Natasha Romanoff, first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010, and now a starry cast is being lined up to join her in the new film-- including Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park also posted the official Black Widow poster to Twitter. It prominently features Black Widow (Johansson) in a brand new suit and hairstyle. Yelena Belova (Pugh), Red Guardian (Harbour), and Melina Vostokoff (Weisz) are on either side of Natasha.

The plot of the movie has largely been kept under wraps. The long-awaited standalone movie was confirmed at Comic-Con to be the first movie of Marvel's Phase 4. It will arrive in cinemas on May 1, 2020.

Following the Comic-Con announcement, Johansson also teased that the movie will see Natasha in a "dark place where she's got no one to call and nowhere to go".

Moreover, Harbour will star as Alexei Shostakov, AKA The Red Guardian, and Pugh will be playing Yelena, while Weisz will be Melina.

Johansson was last seen as Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame, in which she sacrificed herself to save Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner) and get the Soul Stone from Vormir during the "time heist".

The film is being directed by Australian director Cate Shortland, who is best known for her films Somersault, Lore and Berlin Syndrome.

