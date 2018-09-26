English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Official 'Game of Thrones' Tourist Attractions Set to Open in Northern Ireland
HBO promises that the attraction will be on a "scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen."
Image: A still from the latest season of "Game of Thrones". (Photo: Reuters/Macall B. Polay/Courtesy HBO)
While the final season of Game of Thrones may be on the horizon, the show's legacy will endure with the launch of a new GoT tourist attraction in Northern Ireland.
Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and HBO have released preliminary details on the opening of "Game of Thrones Legacy," which will turn some of the iconic filming locations from the series into a tourist attraction that fans will be able to visit IRL. For nearly a decade, the dramatic landscapes, coastlines and castles of Northern Ireland have doubled as the fictional setting for Westeros.
Some of the sites being considered for inclusion in the tour include Winterfell, Castle Black and King's Landing, which will also exhibit props like costumes, weapons, set decorations, art files, models and other production materials. A formal tour of Linen Mill Studios, where some of the scenes were shot, is also being considered.
HBO promises that the attraction will be on a "scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen." More details on the project will be released at a later date. A tentative opening date is set for 2019. The final season of the series airs is slated to premiere in the first half of 2019.
