Official Video Of Coffee With Kadhal’s Soulful Song Maatram Out

Coffee with Kadhal, written and directed by Sundar C, released on November 4 and received mixed reviews. While many criticised the film for its weak presentation of a promising subject, it was also lauded as the makers attempted a different topic. Numbers like Maatram, Thiyagi Boys also became chartbusters and received adulation from fans and critics. The makers recently decided to treat the viewers with the official video of Maatram, which struck a chord with them. The video shows a family, whose members share complex equations with each other. They don’t wish to address the issues between them, and instead avoid talking to each other which leaves them with extreme doubt, worry and uncertainty.

Fans were left floored by this song and wrote that the power-packed combination of lyrics, music and vocals perfectly encapsulates the emotional trauma between family members. Wonderfully shot, this sad and poignant number captures how these members used to interact with each other during happy times. Music has been given by the very talented Yuvan Shankar Raja, and the unique voice of Inno Genga gives this song depth and weight that will resonate with audiences for a long time.

For those who have not watched Coffee with Kadhal, it revolves around the storyline of Prathap Pothan’s family, comprising his sons Ravi (Srikanth), Saravanan (Jiiva), Kathir (Jai) and daughter Varshini (Divyadharshini). According to critics, director Sundar C had a gripping script in hand, but he falters at some crucial points -especially when he has to show the equations between the family members. Critics wrote that these conversations should have been poignant which could have made the audience connect to it. However, Sundar failed to handle them in a deft manner, which spoiled the film.

Coffee With Kadhal boasted a stellar star cast comprising Jiiva, Jai, Srikanth, Yogi Babu, Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta, Dhivyadharshini, Samyuktha Shanmugam and Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles. Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media have backed the film.

